Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SPB opened at $63.62 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,801,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

