Spectrum (SPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,776.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $23,687.00 and approximately $15,776.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.