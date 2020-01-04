SpeedCash Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $7,329.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SpeedCash has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

