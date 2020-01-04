Spendcoin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $449,979.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

