Sphere Reaches Market Cap of $899,089.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Sphere has a total market cap of $899,089.00 and $44.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058011 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084454 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,417.45 or 1.00168020 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

