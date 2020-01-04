SPIDER VPS (SPDR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.00

SPIDER VPS (CURRENCY:SPDR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, SPIDER VPS has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One SPIDER VPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. SPIDER VPS has a total market cap of $659.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of SPIDER VPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPIDER VPS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SPIDER VPS Coin Profile

SPIDER VPS’s total supply is 3,052,130 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,850 coins. SPIDER VPS’s official Twitter account is @SPDRVPS. The Reddit community for SPIDER VPS is /r/SPIDERVPS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SPIDER VPS’s official website is spidervps.net.

SPIDER VPS Coin Trading

SPIDER VPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPIDER VPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPIDER VPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPIDER VPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPIDER VPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPIDER VPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.