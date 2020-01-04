SPINDLE Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $237,786.00 and approximately $7,230.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00626371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00235814 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

