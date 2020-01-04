SportyCo (SPF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, ChaoEX, OKEx and Coinbe. SportyCo has a total market cap of $50,585.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SportyCo

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

