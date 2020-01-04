SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 13,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.14. 1,447,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,242. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

