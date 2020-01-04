Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.0532

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $709,256.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00594205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,698,862 coins and its circulating supply is 92,719,522 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

