Stakenet (XSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Stakenet has a market cap of $5.06 million and $831,206.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,712,686 coins and its circulating supply is 92,733,096 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

