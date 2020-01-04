Staker Market Cap Reaches $4,962.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 199.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Staker has traded up 154.6% against the dollar. One Staker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a market capitalization of $4,962.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Staker Token Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,069,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,495,252 tokens. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken. The official website for Staker is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

