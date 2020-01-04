Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0488 on Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $19,773.00 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00476267 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001363 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,114,568 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

