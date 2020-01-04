Starbase Price Tops $0.0003 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $58,733.00 and $676.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.34 or 0.05983760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036133 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.