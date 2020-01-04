Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

