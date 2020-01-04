STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $350,667.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00015162 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, OKCoin and DSX.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, HitBTC, OKCoin, Kyber Network, IDCM, DSX, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

