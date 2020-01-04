State Street Corp Acquires 11,485 Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.62% of Molecular Templates worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

