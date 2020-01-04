State Street Corp Acquires 126,259 Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,259 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Covia worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVIA. Investure LLC acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Covia by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Covia in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Covia in the third quarter worth about $151,000.

CVIA stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Covia Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

