State Street Corp Acquires 17,352 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ABB by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABB by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after acquiring an additional 816,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABB by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,037,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

