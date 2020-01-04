State Street Corp Acquires 47,178 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.74% of Forty Seven worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 123,921 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forty Seven stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 3.45. Forty Seven Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

