State Street Corp Acquires 5,816 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.