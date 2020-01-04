State Street Corp Acquires 6,147 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.05% of Provident Financial worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 96.55%.

Provident Financial Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.