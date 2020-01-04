State Street Corp Acquires 78,062 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.26% of Marchex worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marchex by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Marchex in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 250,291 shares of company stock worth $971,677. 18.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.