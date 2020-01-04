State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of LexinFintech worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LX. BOCOM International began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.06. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.