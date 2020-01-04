State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

State Street Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Mustang Bio worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 293.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 449,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Mustang Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.