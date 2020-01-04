State Street Corp Buys 5,592 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.00% of MMA Capital worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MMA Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MMA Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MMA Capital by 1,682.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 187,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMAC stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 92.91%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

In other MMA Capital news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $31,230.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $125,779. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

MMAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MMA Capital from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

