State Street Corp Buys 57,595 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.14% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 303,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In related news, Director Julie Silcock acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $140,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.