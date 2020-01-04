State Street Corp Buys 63,759 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. Analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

