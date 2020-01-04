State Street Corp Buys 8,960 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Twin Disc worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 31.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Twin Disc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TWIN opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

