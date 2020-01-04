State Street Corp Grows Position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.06% of MEI Pharma worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 930.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 141,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 145,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

