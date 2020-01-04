State Street Corp Grows Stake in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.16% of Medallion Financial worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.