State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.94% of American Renal Associates worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Renal Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE ARA opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Renal Associates Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

