State Street Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.21% of TESSCO Technologies worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TESS. ValuEngine cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

