State Street Corp Has $1.63 Million Stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in China Telecom by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHA opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

CHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

