State Street Corp Has $1.67 Million Position in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Pacific Drilling worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after buying an additional 42,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter worth about $17,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PACD shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

PACD stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.42. Pacific Drilling SA has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

