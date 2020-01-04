State Street Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.04% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 3.7% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter worth $4,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

MNSB opened at $22.82 on Friday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.