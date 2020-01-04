State Street Corp Has $1.92 Million Position in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.96% of Genie Energy worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genie Energy by 453.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.39. Genie Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genie Energy Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

