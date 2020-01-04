State Street Corp Has $1.92 Million Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.95% of GSI Technology worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in GSI Technology by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GSI Technology by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 746,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.35 million, a P/E ratio of 709.00 and a beta of 1.30. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

