State Street Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.29% of Franklin Financial Services worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $7,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,912,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $962,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $402,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRAF opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Rzomp purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

