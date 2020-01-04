State Street Corp Increases Stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of HF Foods Group worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $18.84 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

