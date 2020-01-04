State Street Corp Invests $1.89 Million in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

