State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,889 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Tyme Technologies worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.40. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

