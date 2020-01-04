State Street Corp Purchases 3,124 Shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.32% of Union Bankshares worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. Union Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

