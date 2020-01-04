State Street Corp Purchases 31,597 Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.61% of AstroNova worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstroNova alerts:

In other news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.72 on Friday. AstroNova Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.