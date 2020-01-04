State Street Corp Purchases 40,500 Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)

State Street Corp raised its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of OneSmart International Edun Gr worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONE. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.9% during the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 31,017,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,896,000 after buying an additional 7,860,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,820,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,474,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 564,999 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 192,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

ONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

