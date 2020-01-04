State Street Corp Purchases 58,582 Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of Montage Resources worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HPS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 142.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,351 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 543,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 36,247.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 2,789.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital raised Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE MR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Montage Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Resources Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

