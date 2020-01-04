State Street Corp Purchases 8,868 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.20% of Mackinac Financial worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 410,896 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mackinac Financial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

