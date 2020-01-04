State Street Corp Purchases 9,282 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.42% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $28.43.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

