State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,077,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.