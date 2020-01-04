State Street Corp Raises Stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,053 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471,613 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

